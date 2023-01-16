Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City police investigate third auto-pedestrian crash within 24 hours

Jan 16, 2023, 11:29 AM
FILE - A Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....
FILE - A Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene.
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city’s third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day.

Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle at 700 South and State Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, the Salt Lake City Police Department wrote in a statement. Authorities say the man was crossing the street against the traffic light when a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck him.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in “critical but stable” condition Monday morning, police said. They add that the driver of the Jeep made the initial 911 call and remained at the scene of the crash to speak with investigators.

Police said Monday that they believe the driver did not see the man in time to stop because he was wearing dark clothing. Neither speeding, impairment nor distracted driving is considered to be a factor in the crash. No citations were issued.

The crash follows a pair of auto-pedestrian incidents that left one person dead and two others injured earlier in the day. Two children were injured after being struck by a vehicle on the way to Hawthorne Elementary School on Friday.

Police advise drivers to “regularly scan their field of vision” on roads and at intersections for objects, including other road users.

All of the incidents occurred after Salt Lake City leaders announced Wednesday that they are taking the initial steps to join the Vision Zero Network, a group of cities across the country looking to reduce traffic deaths in their respective cities. There were 26 traffic fatalities in Utah’s capital city last year, and 320 statewide.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...
Michael Houck

Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho

Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. 
15 hours ago
(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business

A woman has died after she was pinned by a vehicle that crashed into a Tooele storefront Monday morning.
15 hours ago
Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers sorting goods for the Utah Food Bank. (K...
Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers team up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Many Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers gathered on Martin Luther King Jr.'s Day of Service to help the Utah Food Bank.
15 hours ago
(Meghan Thackrey/KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill

One person has died and part of Mountain View Corridor was shut down Monday morning following a rollover crash.
15 hours ago
President Russell M. Nelson at his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City o...
Carole Mikita

Looking back at President Nelson’s accomplishments over the last 5 years

Five years ago, President Russell M. Nelson met with the media as the new and 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. KSL TV's Carole Mikita takes a look back at his remarkable accomplishments.
2 days ago
Equipment and torn up carpet from the previous wet storm. (KSL-TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Draper residents concerned flooding could return after homes damaged by storms

Draper residents after worried about their homes flooding again after a recent heavy wet storm flooded their homes, while the city shifts the blame.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Salt Lake City police investigate third auto-pedestrian crash within 24 hours