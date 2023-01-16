Close
EQUALITY

Salt Lake City officials, first responders, and volunteers team up for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan 16, 2023, 12:15 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – To keep the year-long tradition of service going strong, the Utah Food Bank teamed up with some extra helping hands on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

It is not often you get to see city officials, police, fire, and other volunteers all in the same room. Monday marked an exception by honoring the legacy of Dr. King through Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Utah Food Bank.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said this year marks the city’s 19th year teaming up with the food bank.

“Working side by side and literally sweating together when we do this every Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of the best ways to build relationships and build trust with one another,” Mendenhall expressed.

Around 75 volunteers came together to help the Utah Food Bank sort, reorganize, and prepare food for local communities in need.

Beatrice Teigen, a junior at Highland High School and YouthCity Government member, said while many have the day off from work or school, MLK Day provides an excellent opportunity to give back.

“You know MLK Day of Service is about having a day off from work but having a day on. The point is to go out and volunteer and do service for your community,” said Teigen.

From little helping hands to seasoned veterans, the MLK Jr. Day of Service is a reminder and motivator to raise up the next generation through a love for service.

“In Utah, we have one of the youngest demographics. So, it’s critically important we begin to engage that youth early on so that they know they’re our future leaders and they begin to engage and see themselves in ways that build community and affect the policies that need to change,” Mendenhall said.

Volunteers are working with food that will be packed and distributed to over 200 partner agencies the Utah Food Bank works with throughout the state.

