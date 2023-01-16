Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business

TOOELE, Utah — A woman has died after she was struck by a minivan that crashed into a Tooele storefront Monday morning.

Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele City Police Department said the crash happened around 11:23 a.m. Monday at 169 N. Main Street.

One female dead after a minivan crashes through Ensign Engineering in #Tooele pic.twitter.com/dChu05pPW1 — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) January 16, 2023

Investigators are looking into whether the driver suffered a medical episode or was potentially driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

Police have not identified the woman and said the second employee and driver of the vehicle were also injured.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

