LOCAL NEWS

Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho

Jan 16, 2023, 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:05 pm
FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m.

“A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes,” according to the news release. The driver was sent to a local hospital by ambulance.

The passenger, a 31-year-old man from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.

Northbound lanes were blocked for about an hour, according to Idaho State Police. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.

