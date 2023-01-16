6 young horses found after going missing for several weeks

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Six young horses have been found and returned to their owner in Utah County after the animals were last seen late Nov. 2022.

Owner Bill Boswell posted on Facebook Saturday, thanking Sherrif Gilstrap and Utah County Search & Rescue — mainly a plane and pilot — for finding them, adding that he couldn’t have done it without them and good friends “who sacrificed their Saturday.”

Last week, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office called on the public to help them look for the horses — seven in total — which they believed to be stolen from a property along Tunnel Road, south of Elberta. In the Facebook post, deputies said the owner initially believed they escaped, but after several weeks of not seeing any sign of them, he called UCSO.

Boswell previously told KSL TV he didn’t know why the horses would have tried to escape in the first place, were that the case.

“It’s just their natural environment — they were raised here,” he said. “Their mothers were right here next to them. They had been weened, but they’re not going to go drift very far from their mothers.”

The owner said he also had no idea who would take the horses. But now, six of the seven colts are back on Boswell’s property.

“We got six out of the seven but that’s six that we thought we might not see again,” the post stated.