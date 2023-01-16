Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
OUTDOORS & ADVENTURE

Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

Jan 16, 2023, 4:09 PM
The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...
The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)
(Salt Lake City Police Department)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.

Officials said the two elks were tranquilized by their officers on Monday around noon and were relocated to Utah County.

The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department) The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department) The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Courtesy: Michael Powell) One of the elks waiting to be released from the trailer. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) "David" and "Goliath" waiting to be released from the trailer. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) One of the two elks sleeping in the trailer to Utah County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) The shaved off elk antlers. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) One of the two elks sleeping in the trailer to Utah County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Both elk’s antlers were sawed off to fit the elks inside the trailer, but DWR said the antlers were about to shed off anyways.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted about the elk pair on Sunday, asking residents not to approach them and to call them so they could notify DWR.

Police believe the pair visited the valley because of the fresh salt on the roads.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Outdoors & Adventure

Zion National Park...
Forrest Brown, CNN

National Parks waive entrance fees for MLK holiday, 4 other days

The US National Park Service is back with its offer of five days a year when the entrance fees are waived at every site under its domain in the country.
4 days ago
Snow depth doubled in 30 days...
Jed Boal

Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites

The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought.  
6 days ago
Geese carcasses...
Cary Schwanitz

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties.
6 days ago
The round table conference including Devin Logan, Olympic Medalist, Catherine Raney-Norman, Salt La...
Jed Boal

Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?

The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion today on climate and sustainability, and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again.  
7 days ago
Outdoor Research jackets...
Carter Williams

5 new outdoors products that might make a splash in 2023

There are a handful of outdoor retail trends heading into 2023.
7 days ago
A skier stands on the aftermath of an avalanche that could have been deadly for three men in the ba...
Mike Anderson

Avalanche nearly captures 3 Utah skiers; forecasters urge care

A close call in the mountains near Wellsville has avalanche forecasters urging people in the backcountry to use extra care.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City