Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources told KSL that the pair, who they named ‘David’ and ‘Goliath’, has been roaming around 1200 South 1200 East since Saturday evening.

Officials said the two elks were tranquilized by their officers on Monday around noon and were relocated to Utah County.

Both elk’s antlers were sawed off to fit the elks inside the trailer, but DWR said the antlers were about to shed off anyways.

Salt Lake City Police tweeted about the elk pair on Sunday, asking residents not to approach them and to call them so they could notify DWR.

Police believe the pair visited the valley because of the fresh salt on the roads.

It’s not every day we have elk down in the city but we had some cool and very pretty visitors on Saturday and today, likely due to the fresh salt on the roads. If you see wildlife, do not approach and call 801-799-3000 so we can notify @UtahDWR.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/9FbaufkLCp — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 16, 2023

