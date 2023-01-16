Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Madonna wipes her Instagram in preparation for suspected tour announcement

Jan 16, 2023, 4:25 PM
Madonna, seen here at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York, seems to be preparing ...
Madonna, seen here at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York, seems to be preparing for another tour. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images via CNN)
(Theo Wargo/Getty Images via CNN)
BY
CNN

(CNN) — The Material Girl might be preparing to take on the material world — on tour.

The pop icon, 64, raised eyebrows this weekend when she wiped her Instagram feed, after Billboard reported on Friday that she’s set to “embark on a career-spanning 40th anniversary tour.”

The 40th anniversary would be pegged to the release of the superstar singer’s first studio album, “Madonna,” which came out in July 1983.

Madonna’s last world tour was the smaller “Madame X” tour, linked to her fourteenth studio album of the same name from 2019.

That tour, which took place in more intimate venues as opposed to stadiums, was halted in Paris in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. And before the tour was delayed, Madonna was also dealing with physical issues like knee and hip problems.

At the time, the superstar told V Magazine, “Everyone kept saying, ‘You gotta stop, you gotta stop.’ I said, ‘I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off.'”

In the same interview, she said, “I don’t think about stopping. I could have done a stadium tour, greatest hits, and made a billion dollars.”

Billboard reports that the new tour will “be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” a first-ever career retrospective that will feature her biggest hits from the past four decades.

Last summer, Madonna released a compilation album of her No. 1 dance remixes from her career, titled “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

