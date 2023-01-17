Close
HEALTH

Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children’s fever medications

Jan 16, 2023, 5:51 PM
Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's fever medications on Monday. In this ...
Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's fever medications on Monday. In this image, a person purchases medicine, Dec. 19, 2022 at a Walgreens, in New York. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via CNN)
(Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children’s pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN.

Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores.

“So currently, we have no purchase limits either in-store or online,” Krey said.

The change comes after high demand for children’s pain and fever medications led some stores, including CVS and Rite Aid, to limit purchases. A brutal respiratory virus season fueled the sales of kids’ medications to treat pain and fever to 65% higher than what was typical the year before.

CVS on Monday told CNN there is currently a two product limit on all children’s pain relief products at its stores and online. A spokesperson for the chain said the limits were in place “to ensure equitable access for all our customers,” and said CVS was working with its suppliers to ensure continued access to the items.

CNN has also reached out to Rite Aid for comment.

Last month, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents makers of over-the-counter medicines, said manufacturers were running 24/7 to supply more medications to stores, but there was no timeline for when supply could catch up to demand.

Since then, flu and RSV activity have peaked in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

Still, flu and other respiratory virus activity remains “high” or “very high” in about half of states, according to CDC data updated Friday, and the U.S. continues to contend with multiple respiratory viruses that are circulating at high levels.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

