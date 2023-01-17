Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Snow College student athlete killed in crash

Jan 16, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: 9:13 pm
Paige Rydalch — a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, and a student athlete at Snow College — has di...
Paige Rydalch — a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, and a student athlete at Snow College — has died after a two-car crash in Ephraim. (Snow College)
(Snow College)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A women’s softball player at Snow College has died following a two-car crash just outside Fountain Green.

According to a statement on the community college’s website, Paige Rydalch — a sophomore from Stockton, Utah — was traveling south on state Route 132 Monday morning when the crash occurred.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol added that Rydalch lost control on the road, which was wet and slushy at the time, and ended up in the northbound lane, where a Ford F-350 was traveling. The Ford — which was pulling a large gooseneck, flatbed trailer — did not stop in time and hit the back of the Chevy, pushing it off the road. The Ford then went up on the car, with the front bumper ending up on the front dash of the Chevy.

Rydalch was killed on impact.

(Utah Highway Patrol) (Utah Highway Patrol)

Officials were alerted to the incident after she did not show up to practice Monday morning.

“Staff in the Athletics Department contacted Snow College Public Safety to report a missing student when Paige was not at practice this morning and were later notified by family of the death,” read the statement.

Rob Nielson, Snow College’s vice president of external affairs who also helped coach the softball team in 2022, said, “This has shocked and saddened our softball family. We know Paige, and we love her. She was a dedicated player who always put in the extra mile. She made others feel loved and had a work ethic like no other.”

Snow College President Stacee McIff also commented on Rydalch’s passing.

“A tragedy like this impacts all of us. We are grieving the loss of a beloved young woman. We will do all we can to support Paige’s coaches, teammates, classmates, and family during this difficult time.”

The statement went on to say that the team will dedicate their season to Rydalch “in honor of the way she lived her life on and off the field.”

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our original reporting said the crash occurred in Ephraim, but it actually occurred in Fountain Green.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The Jazz teamed up with the Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission to bring seventh, e...
Jed Boal

Utah Jazz and Human Rights Commission Bring Student Together to Focus on MLK

 The Utah Jazz celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by hosting an educational workshop and basketball clinic for 50 middle school students.
21 hours ago
Karen Kwan speaks at a microphone...
Madison Swenson

Kwan elected to replace Mayne in Utah Senate

Utah Rep. Karen Kwan has been elected to replace Sen. Karen Mayne following her resignation.
21 hours ago
One of the many potholes appearing in Utah. (KSL-TV)...
Katija Stjepovic

UDOT begins to patch up potholes after winter weather

While winter storms create messy commutes on Utah roads, they also bring out another pesky problem; potholes. 
21 hours ago
Utah abortion protest...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

With Roe overturned, Utah lawmakers consider changes to abortion law

A new bill would make it easier for Utah to challenge the hold placed on its trigger abortion ban while the courts decide if the law is unconstitutional.
21 hours ago
The elks roaming the streets of Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)...
Michael Houck

Bull elks relocated after being spotted in Salt Lake City

Wildlife officials have relocated two bull elks that were seen wandering the neighborhood near Liberty Park over the weekend. 
21 hours ago
(Utah County Sheriff's Office)...
Madison Swenson

6 young horses found after going missing for several weeks

Six young horses have been found and returned to their owner in Utah County after the animals were last seen late Nov. 2022.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Snow College student athlete killed in crash