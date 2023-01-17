Snow College student athlete killed in crash

FOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — A women’s softball player at Snow College has died following a two-car crash just outside Fountain Green.

According to a statement on the community college’s website, Paige Rydalch — a sophomore from Stockton, Utah — was traveling south on state Route 132 Monday morning when the crash occurred.

Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol added that Rydalch lost control on the road, which was wet and slushy at the time, and ended up in the northbound lane, where a Ford F-350 was traveling. The Ford — which was pulling a large gooseneck, flatbed trailer — did not stop in time and hit the back of the Chevy, pushing it off the road. The Ford then went up on the car, with the front bumper ending up on the front dash of the Chevy.

Rydalch was killed on impact.

Officials were alerted to the incident after she did not show up to practice Monday morning.

“Staff in the Athletics Department contacted Snow College Public Safety to report a missing student when Paige was not at practice this morning and were later notified by family of the death,” read the statement.

Rob Nielson, Snow College’s vice president of external affairs who also helped coach the softball team in 2022, said, “This has shocked and saddened our softball family. We know Paige, and we love her. She was a dedicated player who always put in the extra mile. She made others feel loved and had a work ethic like no other.”

Snow College President Stacee McIff also commented on Rydalch’s passing.

“A tragedy like this impacts all of us. We are grieving the loss of a beloved young woman. We will do all we can to support Paige’s coaches, teammates, classmates, and family during this difficult time.”

The statement went on to say that the team will dedicate their season to Rydalch “in honor of the way she lived her life on and off the field.”

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Our original reporting said the crash occurred in Ephraim, but it actually occurred in Fountain Green.