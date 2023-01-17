Firefighters ask for help digging out fire hydrants

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters in Mountain Green Fire Protection District are asking for help digging out fire hydrants from deep snows in case of emergency.

Firefighters all over the state get faced with this issue — with heavy snow winter season fire hydrants can quickly get covered up with snow from shoveling and snowplows.

Nate Tobler, a volunteer firefighter and EMT said “Just make sure that your fire hydrants are accessible in case we get a fire.”

He said that with hundreds of fire hydrants in areas with lots of snow, it can be time consuming for firefighters to dig out the fire hydrant, using precious time to save a home from burning.

“We’ve had about eight feet of snow, running total so far this year, and that’s an extraordinary amount for us to try to slog through, especially if we have a house fire, and we need to hit that fire hydrant,” he said.

Fire Chief Brian Brendel said they got a real world example of why they need homeowners’ help three years ago.

“We carry a thousand gallons of water on the fire truck. that sounds like its a lot…” he said. “Remember, fire grows exponentially every minute, so that means you get a tremendous amount of fire. We had quite a bit of fire in that house.”

In a larger fire, like this one in Peterson, they often need more. Firefighters had to spend several minutes digging out the nearest hydrant. That’s time you won’t want to give up.

Ideally, firefighters would need at least three feet all the way around a hydrant, so they can crank it open. They also need a path out to the street for their hose.