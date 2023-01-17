Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland

Jan 16, 2023, 8:03 PM
Flowers left by fans outside Graceland to pay respects to Lisa Marie Presley on January 13, 2023 in...
Flowers left by fans outside Graceland to pay respects to Lisa Marie Presley on January 13, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to a representative of her daughter and actor Riley Keough.

Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which — along with Elvis Presley Enterprises — managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, and three children.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Madonna, seen here at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York, seems to be preparing ...
Dan Heching

Madonna wipes her Instagram in preparation for suspected tour announcement

Madonna raised eyebrows this weekend when she wiped her Instagram feed, after Billboard reported on Friday that she's set to "embark on a career-spanning 40th anniversary tour."
23 hours ago
Texas Motor Speedway President, Eddie Gossage talks with motorcycle daredevil "Kaptain" Robbie Knie...
Ken Ritter

Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

Robbie Knievel, an American stunt motorcycle performer and son of thrill-seeking father Evel Knievel, has died.
4 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Na...
Adrian Sainz

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to son

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, her father Elvis’ mansion that on Friday was a gathering place for fans who were distraught over the singer-songwriter’s death at 54 a day earlier.
4 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
STEFANIE DAZIO and KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
5 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
5 days ago
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
Madison Swenson

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film "Titanic" is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Memorial for Lisa Marie Presley to be held at Graceland