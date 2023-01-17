Hires Big H declines to pass on price increases to customers

MIDVALE, Utah — How would you like to pay $24 for a burger? Hires Big H said that is what it would need to charge to keep up with the price increases of raw foods. Thankfully, the restaurant made the decision not to increase the price of its most popular burger and are keeping it to $7.50.

General manager Christian Franz said they are just forced to absorb those costs.

“It’s definitely a hard thing to absorb and look at invoices on a weekly basis,” Franz said. “We don’t feel like it is fair to the customer to have to pay.”

Would you pay $24 for a hamburger? That's how much a local burger shop says they would need to charge to keep up with massive price increases on their raw ingredients. At 10:00, we’ll show you how they're preventing their rising costs from hitting customer @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/LXUuwjabv2 — Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) January 17, 2023

In one year, the prices on all of its raw foods have increased, Franz said. The cost of turkey has increased by 137%, chicken by 117%, and bacon by 109%.

The cost of a 50-pound bag of potatoes increased by 523%, from $7.80 to $49.99.

“We started noticing a big difference during COVID. The price of beef was around $2 a pound, then it shot up to $7.25 a pound for probably 8+ weeks and they still haven’t come down,” Franz said.

For now, the restaurant is holding out hope that theses prices will decrease, as predicted, in the next year.