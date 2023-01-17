Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Local burger joint refuses to pass on price increases to customers

Jan 16, 2023, 10:53 PM
Ashley Moser's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MIDVALE, Utah — How would you like to pay $24 for a burger? Hires Big H said that is what they would need to charge to keep up with the price increases of their raw foods. Thankfully, they made the decision not to increase the price of their most popular burger and are keeping it to $7.50.

General manager Christian Franz said they are just forced to absorb those costs.

“It’s definitely a hard thing to absorb and look at invoices on a weekly basis,” Franz said. “We don’t feel like it is fair to the customer to have to pay.”

In one year, the prices on all of their raw foods have increased, Franz said. The cost of turkey has increased by 137%, chicken by 117%, and bacon by 109%.

The cost of a 50-pound bag of potatoes increased by 523%, from $7.80 to $49.99.

“We started noticing a big difference during COVID. The price of beef was around $2 a pound, then it shot up to $7.25 a pound for probably 8+ weeks and they still haven’t come down,” Franz said.

For now, the restaurant is holding out hope that theses prices will decrease, as predicted, in the next year.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Firefighters ask for help digging out fire hydrants after a fire that could have been stopped soon...
Mike Anderson

Firefighters ask for help digging out fire hydrants

Firefighters asking homeowners to take some initiative and help out when it comes to the deep snow and your nearby fire hydrant.
23 hours ago
Utah Capitol...
Ladd Egan

Utah lawmakers preparing for the start of the 2023 legislative session

There's a lot of anticipation and optimism heading into the 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle look at what to do with Utah's large budget surplus.
23 hours ago
The Jazz teamed up with the Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission to bring seventh, e...
Jed Boal

Utah Jazz and Human Rights Commission Bring Student Together to Focus on MLK

 The Utah Jazz celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by hosting an educational workshop and basketball clinic for 50 middle school students.
23 hours ago
Paige Rydalch — a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, and a student athlete at Snow College — has di...
Madison Swenson

Snow College student athlete killed in crash

A women's softball player at Snow College has died following a two-car crash just outside Fountain Green.
23 hours ago
Karen Kwan speaks at a microphone...
Madison Swenson

Kwan elected to replace Mayne in Utah Senate

Utah Rep. Karen Kwan has been elected to replace Sen. Karen Mayne following her resignation.
23 hours ago
One of the many potholes appearing in Utah. (KSL-TV)...
Katija Stjepovic

UDOT begins to patch up potholes after winter weather

While winter storms create messy commutes on Utah roads, they also bring out another pesky problem; potholes. 
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Local burger joint refuses to pass on price increases to customers