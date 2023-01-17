Salt Lake Bees announce move to Daybreak, plans for new stadium in 2025

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees have announced plans to build a privately funded ballpark in the Daybreak community and leave Utah’s capital after the 2024 season.

An announcement from the team said the Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark until moving to their “new hive” in South Jordan in 2025.

“The team is grateful for the long-term legacy of baseball in Salt Lake City and for the incredible fans and surrounding community that support the team,” team officials said. “The Larry H. Miller Company is grateful for the leadership of Mayor Mendenhall and her team for engaging with us as we evaluated potential outcomes in this decision. LHM is excited about the future of Salt Lake City and will continue to partner with community leaders to enrich and reimagine the neighborhood surrounding the current stadium.”

Details, including the stadium’s location, renderings and surrounding amenities, will be released later this year.

The stadium will be located in South Jordan, within the master-planned Daybreak community. The team said the new ballpark will be built on undeveloped property between Mountain View Corridor and the TRAX line.

The Larry H. Miller Company, which owns the team, will privately fund the stadium and the Bees’ Triple-A affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels will not change. That affiliation currently runs through 2030.

Construction on the stadium is slated to start later this year.

According to the Bees, more than 430,000 fans attended a game in 2022, placing the team in the Top 15 for Minor League Baseball attendance.

Smith’s Ballpark opened as Franklin Quest Field in 1994 with a seating capacity of 15,400, the largest in the PCL. It also hosts the University of Utah’s baseball team.

Smith’s Ballpark is owned by Salt Lake City and was constructed for the Bees, which returned to SLC in 1994 as the Salt Lake Buzz.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall held a press conference at Smith’s Ballpark Tuesday morning to address future plans for the site, announcing “Ballpark Next” — “a community-driven creative effort to reimagine and invest in our beloved Ballpark neighborhood.”

“As a parent and a fan, the decision by the Larry H. Miller Company to move the Salt Lake Bees to Daybreak to anchor a long-planned development there is disappointing. But as mayor, I’m confident in our city’s future and the incredible possibilities in store for this neighborhood and the 13 acres that were just unlocked,” Mendenhall said.

“Over the last 20 months, my team and I worked aggressively and creatively to change their minds about moving to Daybreak and to convince them that Smith’s Ballpark is still the best fit for the future. As disappointed as I am that we weren’t able to reverse their course, I am excited about what this move means for the Ballpark neighborhood and our city.”

Mendenhall said she wants the site to be used daily, adding the ballpark was hardly used outside of the Bees’ approximately 75 home games.

“This property will not become an empty pit or a public safety risk,” Mendenhall added. “I refuse to have this site — which has been so full of energy and history — to sit idle when it holds such tremendous opportunity. We’ve been ready to invest in this spot for three years and now that we know, we’re moving forward immediately.”

