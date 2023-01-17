Close
Utah realtor announces ‘Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt’ in honor of her nephew

Jan 17, 2023, 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm
'Live Like a Local' treasure hunt poster. (Courtesy: MAQA Collective Links)
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden realtor announced a $10,000 treasure hunt to encourage locals to learn more about the northern part of the state.

The “Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt” aims to get locals in northern Utah to explore and learn new things about their community that they might not know about.

“Growing up in Utah, we had lots of local legends about hidden treasures; Butch Cassidy’s hidden loot, the Lost Josephine Gold Mine, Montezuma’s Hoard, the Dream Mine, and Escalante’s Golden Jesus, to name a few,” said organizer Ashley Wolthuis, in a news release.

Wolthuis said that she and her nephew always wanted to go on a treasure hunt or help others to experience one before he passed away.

“So, how did I choose to honor this dream and his memory? Last year I hid $10,000 somewhere in Utah, between Utah County and the Idaho Border. It’s your task to find it,” she said in the release.

According to the release, each clue will be released on her Instagram and Facebook pages with the hashtag “LLLtreasurehunt.” Each post will cover one of the following subjects about northern Utah:

  • The history of northern Utah.
  • A location or area of northern Utah.
  • An event in northern Utah.
  • A local business or organization in northern Utah.
  • And a local person in northern Utah.

The news release also clarifies that treasure hunters will not have to enter private property or need intense physical skill to find the $10,000 treasure.

Wolthuis said the treasure hunt would last until someone finds it, as she has a year’s worth of clues prepared but doesn’t expect it to last that long.

