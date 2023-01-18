Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man intentionally backs into police officers during traffic stop, police say

Jan 18, 2023, 11:22 AM | Updated: 11:23 am
(KSL TV)...
(KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A known suspect in car thefts and drug use by local police allegedly tried to ram officers with a stolen car Saturday evening.

According to the affidavits, 22-year-old Jordan Lonnie Forbes was in a black Chevrolet Malibu parked at the business when patrolling Springville police officer check the car’s plates.

The search stated that the vehicle was stolen, and the officer noticed one man, later identified as Forbes, was in the car. The officer requested backup as he watched Forbes without being seen.

When additional officers arrived, they surrounded the stolen Chevrolet in marked and unmarked police cars, according to the affidavits. They commanded Forbes to show his hands and stop.

“Forbes looked at me, in full patrol uniform, and negligently put his vehicle in reverse, refusing to comply and impeding his arrest,” states the affidavit.

Two officers opened the driver’s door and attempted to pull Forbes out of the stolen car while the car was accelerating backward. The car backed into an unmarked police car, damaging both vehicles. After the struggle, police were able to place Forbes into custody without further issue.

Officers searched the stolen car and found a dark tar-like substance that was field tested as heroin. Forbes also exhibited signs of drug usage with slurred speech, droopy eyelids, poor balance, and multiple track marks on his arm.

While in custody, police said Forbes claimed that he had swallowed heroin and methamphetamine to prevent officers from finding it in his possession.

“Forbes is known to police officers, and has admitted previously to law enforcement that he lies about swallowing narcotics in order to delay and prevent punishment, therefore obstructing a criminal investigation,” the affidavit states.

The arresting officer noted that this was the third time in five months that police found Forbes in a stolen car, and he escapes from police custody while at the hospital to be medically cleared. One incidence of this was Jan. 13, when officers found Forbes with another suspect in a car theft case in Orem, Utah.

While in police custody, the second suspect told officers that Forbes “continually claims he swallows drugs when he gets arrested, and the jail always refuses to take (him),” according to the affidavit. “He’s done it numerous times and waits until the officers leave and (Forbes) then breaks out of the hospital.”

During the Jan. 13 arrest, police left Forbes in the care of the hospital with an officer, but he escaped when police returned to book him into jail.

In Saturday’s arrest, police were able to book Forbes into the Utah County Jail without further issue.

Forbes is facing felony charges of:

  • two counts of assault on a police officer with the use of a dangerous weapon,
  • failing to stop at the command of police,
  • obstruction of justice,
  • a pattern of unlawful activity,
  • possession of a controlled substance,
  • receiving a stolen vehicle,
  • unlawful possession of a financial card without consent
  • and criminal mischief.

He was also booked for nine other misdemeanor charges.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

The Davis County home now being used by police for training. (KSL-TV)...
Mike Anderson

UDOT helps a Utah SWAT unit train by providing an abandoned home

The North Davis Metro SWAT team is getting a somewhat rare chance to train inside a real home thanks to a collaboration with UDOT.
1 day ago
A credit card reader used in grocery stores and other businesses. (KSL-TV)...
Ladd Egan

‘It’s frustrating’: Skimming theft drains $1k from Orem mom’s food stamp card

An Orem family lost their monthly food stamps due to a skimming theft that drained their card of funds for the month.
1 day ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021 in New Y...
Jennifer Peltz

US set to drop charges that NYPD officer spied for China

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government.
1 day ago
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Vis...
Stefanie Dazio

Shooter stood over California mom holding baby, killed both

A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and pumped bullets into their heads in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead at a home linked to drugs and guns.
1 day ago
(Photo courtesy Haight family)...
Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox

Police investigated child abuse report 2 years before Enoch murders

Police investigated Michael Haight in 2020 for allegations of violence against his eldest daughter. Law enforcers ultimately decided not to pursue criminal charges for Haight, but they documented a pattern of violent and controlling behavior.
1 day ago
generic emergency lights...
Freida Frisaro

1 killed, 7 others shot at crowded MLK Day block party in Florida

Sheriff's officials say a 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting that broke out between rival gang members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Man intentionally backs into police officers during traffic stop, police say