Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL SPORTS

Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California

Jan 17, 2023, 3:22 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a photo with the Golden State Warriors during a ceremony honorin...
U.S. President Joe Biden poses for a photo with the Golden State Warriors during a ceremony honoring the team in the East Room of the White House January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated the NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House on Tuesday as he expressed concern for Californians who have suffered through waves of destructive weather.

“We’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California, and our heart is with all of the families of the communities that are hurting,” he said.

Biden plans to visit the state Thursday, and he has approved disaster assistance for the state.

The Warriors have won four championships in eight years, but they didn’t visit the White House while Donald Trump was president. He made a show of publicly disinviting them after Stephen Curry, the team’s star, said he wasn’t interested in going.

“The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House,” Biden said. He also honored Curry as “one of the great sportsmen of our time.”

He said the Warriors’ “reflect America” with their style of play, showcasing “constant motion, with individual freedom and personality that comes together as one team, a team that plays with joy, with drive to be their best.”

The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in a six-game championship series last year, a victory that came after a difficult stretch for the team.

Although they won the championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018, their dreams of a dynasty fell apart when key players were injured. The Warriors fell to the bottom of the league.

“The last couple of years were pretty tough,” Biden said. “Critics wondered if this team was gone for good as a championship team.”

Biden has faced his share of doubters over the years, and he joked, “Fellas, I know what it feels like.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native and longtime Warriors fan, spoke first at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“As a very proud daughter of Oakland, California, it gives me immense personal pride as the vice president of the United States to say, Dub Nation is in the house,” she said.

Harris said she has a custom Warriors jersey that she keeps by her treadmill at home, calling it “a symbol of grit, determination and teamwork.”

Along with Biden, Harris got a new jersey from Curry on Tuesday. It had the number 1 — for No. 1 fan, she remarked — and Biden got one with 46, since he’s the 46th president.

Curry said he hopes to see it “on the wall of the Oval Office”

“Hopefully we can come back and check if it’s up there,” he said.

Curry and coach Steve Kerr stopped by the White House briefing room before the ceremony.

Curry thanked the administration for its work to bring home Brittney Griner, the women’s basketball star who had been jailed in Russia on drug charges. He called her a “big part of our basketball family.”

“It means a lot to know that she’s here and home safe with her family,” Curry said.

Kerr said he participated in a roundtable on gun violence with White House officials and two of his players, Moses Moody and Klay Thompson.

“We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help create a safer environment in our country,” Kerr said.

Biden signed gun legislation last year, but he’s pledged to keep working toward tighter restrictions, including an assault weapons ban.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL Sports

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a game against...
Carolyn Thompson and John Wawrow

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says ‘heart is with’ team

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, was cheering via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.
2 days ago
The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New Englan...
John Wawrow

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati.
7 days ago
KSL TV's Deanie Wimmer (left) talks with University of Utah President Taylor Randall about the impa...
Deanie Wimmer

Win or lose, Rose Bowl boosts U of U at almost every level

Even though the Rose Bowl game didn't go Utah's way, it still delivers what University President Taylor Randall calls a "halo effect" to nearly every aspect of the school. 
14 days ago
A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamli...
JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field.
15 days ago
...
Keira Farrimond

Painting helmets turns lifetime Nebraska fan into Utes fan for life

Artist Armando Villareal says he is a Utes fan for life after how well the team and university have welcomed him and his family for his hand painted football helmet work.
16 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T St...
JAKE BLEIBERG, Associated Press

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father.
26 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Biden welcomes the Warriors, pledges support for California