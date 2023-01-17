Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tiny home in Lehi destroyed in fire

Jan 17, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 3:50 pm
(Lehi Fire Department)...
(Lehi Fire Department)
(Lehi Fire Department)
BY
LEHI, Utah — A tiny home in Lehi is a total loss after a fire broke out over the weekend and spread to nearby structures.

The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 400 East and 100 North.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the tiny home was completely engulfed in flames, according to Battalion Chief Shad Hatfield with the Lehi Fire Department.

Hatfield said the home was located very close to a two-unit apartment complex — approximately five feet from the residence.

The blaze spread to that apartment complex, according to Hatfield, as well as a detached garage on the other side of the tiny home.

Unfortunately, the tiny home is a total loss. But the flames were contained to just the exterior of the detached garage and the apartment complex, which also sustained minimal smoke damage.

(Lehi Fire Department) (Lehi Fire Department) (Lehi Fire Department) (Lehi Fire Department)

One person was inside the apartment complex at the time of the fire, but evacuated and was OK.

“I wound venture to say that there’s probably, at least, $150,000 in damage,” Hatfield said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

