Police investigated child abuse report 2 years before Enoch murders

SALT LAKE CITY — More than two years before an Enoch father shot and killed his family in their home, police investigated an allegation that he’d assaulted his eldest daughter multiple times, including slamming her head into a wooden surface and trying to choke her.

Copies of a police report obtained Tuesday through a public records request paint a picture of violent and controlling behavior by Michael Orwin Haight, who police say turned the gun on himself earlier this month after killing his wife, Tausha Haight, their five children and his mother-in-law, Gail Earl.

An officer and a prosecutor in the Iron County Attorney’s Office determined criminal charges weren’t appropriate, the police report states, and noted the Division of Child and Family Services reached a similar determination.

When police spoke with Tausha Haight in August 2020, she asked whether her family would be safe, the report states.

“Tausha indicated that she is in hopes that this case will be a wakeup-up call for Michael,” the report continues.

Her daughter, Macie Haight, told police that her father called her mother “stupid and lazy,” and said she’d seen her father take away her mother’s cell phone to keep her from leaving the house, an officer wrote.

Michael Haight told an investigator he sometimes loses his temper but did not mean to assault his daughter and denied belittling his wife, the document says. He admitted he’d taken his wife’s iPad to work for several days “to look at her texts and messages,” but denied doing so when she asked him about it and later “slipped it back where it would be found at the house.”

This story will be updated.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website .

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.