LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection

Jan 17, 2023, 6:23 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)...
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports from witnesses of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released at this time.

