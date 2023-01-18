LOCAL NEWS
UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection
Jan 17, 2023, 6:23 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)
OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection.
The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard.
According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports from witnesses of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.
When they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
His identity has not been released at this time.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Snow College student athlete killed in crash (pageviews: 13761)
- Salt Lake Bees announce move to Daybreak, plans for new stadium in 2025 (pageviews: 4476)
- 1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill (pageviews: 3878)
- Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business (pageviews: 3807)
- Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden (pageviews: 2976)
- Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH (pageviews: 2811)