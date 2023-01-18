UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah — A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries following a shooting at an Ogden intersection.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard.

According to Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department, officers received multiple reports from witnesses of shots being fired from one vehicle to another.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released at this time.