Young baseball players excited to see Bees stadium move to their own backyard

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Young baseball players in the south end of the Salt Lake Valley are excited to welcome the Bees to their neighborhood.

Players at MountainWest Baseball Academy in South Jordan were overjoyed to hear about Tuesday’s announcement.

“I’m definitely going to go to more games for sure,” Bowen Bodily said. “It’s about a 30-40 minute drive to the stadium. It will now probably be like 15-20 minutes, so it’s half as long to get there.”

Bodily, who lives in Draper, said he was excited to hear professional athletes would be practicing and playing just a couple of miles from where he lives.

“They are honestly an inspiration, you know, and that’s the goal to get there at some point,” he said. “This is an amazing sport and I love to play it. I am going to try my best and see how far I can get.”

Bob Keyes, owner of MountainWest Baseball Academy, said the move is a big deal for the baseball community in the area.

“I think it was just a good move getting it where the population is and where the game is really big,” Keyes said. “I think everybody is going to really enjoy having a ballpark out here.”

“They are honestly an inspiration!” Young baseball players, who dream of going pro, are excited about the @SaltLakeBees moving to Daybreak.

At 10:00, how they think this will impact the younger generation of players in the south end of the valley @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/oLWSmrC9Ev — Ashley Moser (@AshleyMoser) January 18, 2023

Keyes feels the new location will give young players in the area more opportunities to see professional athletes in action.

“Maybe they get there and see batting practices, in the infield and the players work out,” he said. “You’ll get the game in their blood at an earlier age, and if that happens, of course there will be more development and they will have more opportunities.”

The Triple-A minor league club plans to build the new stadium between Mountain View Corridor and the Daybreak TRAX station in South Jordan, which is set to be ready for the 2025 season.