Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”

That tire bounced over the barrier and into southbound traffic, where it hit a Mazda sedan. The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old woman, suffered a head injury. Troopers did not say if she was taken to an area hospital but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Slick commute conditions

Commuters across northern Utah dealt with several crashes Wednesday morning, while Lehi drivers were forced to detour after both directions of I-15 were shut down late Tuesday night.

“It’s cold out and with intermittent snowfall, the roads are going to be slick, please slow down,” state troopers said. “Your actions affect all those around you.”

All lanes of I-15 opened in Lehi before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

