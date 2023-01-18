Close
RELIGION

Elder Christofferson dedicates San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

Jan 18, 2023, 10:11 AM
From right to left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and wife, Nancy; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado and wife, Carilu...
From right to left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and wife, Nancy; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado and wife, Carilu; Elder D. Todd Christofferson and wife, Katherine; Elder Benjamin De Hoyos and wife, Evelia; and Elder Christopher Waddell and wife, Carol, at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
(Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated over the weekend.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led three sessions on Sunday, Jan. 15 — at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

He was joined by Elder Benjamin De Hoyos; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, first counselor in the Caribbean Area Presidency; Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric; and all of their wives.

Elder Alvarado, who is Puerto Rican, shared these thoughts through tears:

It moves me to think of the blessings that the Lord has for the Saints on the island of Puerto Rico. I have been to several dedications, and I have felt a very special spirit, but today I have had a powerful feeling that the Lord is pleased with his people and that he is going to help them grow and prosper.

He added that he waited 40 years for a temple to arrive in the country.

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado and his wife Marilú at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A choir performs at the cornerstone ceremony at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife Katherine at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Aliah Castro, a local Latter-day Saint, displays her recommend and invitation to enter the first dedication session of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Paola Lespín, a local Latter-day Saint, joyfully greets Elder D. Todd Christofferson at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Young people enjoy being at the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Members entering the first session of the dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple on January 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Justo Casablanca, president of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple, and his wife Lucy at the temple’s dedication on Jan. 15, 2023. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

“To offer a greater number of people the opportunity to participate in the dedication ceremony, local Church leaders equipped the arrival hall of the temple and five stake centers around the island, including in the Virgin Islands (St. Croix and St. Thomas), with remote access. This allowed over 2,100 Church members to participate remotely,” read a news release from the Church.

Thousands of other people across Puerto Rico and neighboring islands — including St. Croix and St. Thomas — were able to watch the broadcast of each dedicatory session.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — which is the third temple in the Caribbean area — will officially begin operations Wednesday, Jan. 18.

