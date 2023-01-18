Elder Christofferson dedicates San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated over the weekend.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led three sessions on Sunday, Jan. 15 — at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

He was joined by Elder Benjamin De Hoyos; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, first counselor in the Caribbean Area Presidency; Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric; and all of their wives.

Elder Alvarado, who is Puerto Rican, shared these thoughts through tears:

It moves me to think of the blessings that the Lord has for the Saints on the island of Puerto Rico. I have been to several dedications, and I have felt a very special spirit, but today I have had a powerful feeling that the Lord is pleased with his people and that he is going to help them grow and prosper.

He added that he waited 40 years for a temple to arrive in the country.

“To offer a greater number of people the opportunity to participate in the dedication ceremony, local Church leaders equipped the arrival hall of the temple and five stake centers around the island, including in the Virgin Islands (St. Croix and St. Thomas), with remote access. This allowed over 2,100 Church members to participate remotely,” read a news release from the Church.

Thousands of other people across Puerto Rico and neighboring islands — including St. Croix and St. Thomas — were able to watch the broadcast of each dedicatory session.

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — which is the third temple in the Caribbean area — will officially begin operations Wednesday, Jan. 18.