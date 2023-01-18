CONSUMER
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
Jan 18, 2023, 11:30 AM
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
The company, which operates more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America, has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target.
That pressure has intensified in an era of rising prices, including for helium used in party balloons, and slowing consumer demand.
The company has secured a commitment for $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing.
It said the financing, which is subject to court approval, would provide ample cash to continue operations.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Snow College student athlete killed in crash (pageviews: 13761)
- Salt Lake Bees announce move to Daybreak, plans for new stadium in 2025 (pageviews: 4476)
- 1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill (pageviews: 3878)
- Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business (pageviews: 3807)
- Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden (pageviews: 2976)
- Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH (pageviews: 2811)