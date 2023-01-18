Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection

Jan 18, 2023, 11:30 AM
Exterior view of a Party City store on January 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Party City Holdco Inc. f...
Exterior view of a Party City store on January 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Party City Holdco Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a bid to restructure its heavy debt load after supply chain problems, rising inflation and a consumer slowdown have hurt sales (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.

The company, which operates more than 800 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America, has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target.

That pressure has intensified in an era of rising prices, including for helium used in party balloons, and slowing consumer demand.

The company has secured a commitment for $150 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

It said the financing, which is subject to court approval, would provide ample cash to continue operations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

The Errand app being used for delivery. (KSL-TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Utah startup Errand sees high demand during winter

Errand, a new Utah startup created by Brigham Young University graduates, is seeing an uptick in business because of the winter weather.
1 day ago
A credit card reader used in grocery stores and other businesses. (KSL-TV)...
Ladd Egan

‘It’s frustrating’: Skimming theft drains $1k from Orem mom’s food stamp card

An Orem family lost their monthly food stamps due to a skimming theft that drained their card of funds for the month.
1 day ago
...
Ashley Moser

Hires Big H declines to pass on price increases to customers

Hires Big H says it would have to charge $24 for a burger to keep up with the price increases of raw foods. Thankfully, the restaurant made the decision not to raise the price of its most popular burger and are keeping it to $7.50.
2 days ago
Used cars prices have dropped in December. Pictured is car dealership in National City, California,...
Chris Isidore

The steep plunge in used car prices — what it means and what’s ahead

Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
2 days ago
Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chica...
Brain P.D. Hannon

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.
4 days ago
Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy...
Jed Boal

Gearhead paradise. Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy

The 2023 Utah International Auto Expo opened Friday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy. 
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection