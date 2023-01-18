Cache County inmate escapes custody after not showing up to work release program

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped custody.

According to a 7:39 a.m. Facebook post, Tayson Marroquin, 21, was last seen leaving the Cache County Jail at 8 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told KSL Marroquin was released to go to work that morning, adding that it was his first day of work release, but he never showed up.

“His employment did contact the jail, just to check in and see if we knew what had happened with him, and that’s when we realized that he had basically walked away and had absconded from his work release program,” Peck said.

He also did not return at his “due back” time, which was 8:30 p.m. Monday. Part of his offense, according to Marroquin, is the purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, which earned him a 120-day prison sentence.

Marroquin is described as 5 feet 9, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is described as a 2003 blue Ford Mustang with license plate number 7W3PN. Authorities believe he may be in the West Valley area.

“That’s what our investigators were possibly thinking about based on the information they had received,” Peck said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 435-755-1224, or call 911, and reference case #23-C477.