Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Cache County inmate escapes custody after not showing up to work release program

Jan 18, 2023, 1:37 PM
(Cache County Sheriff's Office)...
(Cache County Sheriff's Office)
(Cache County Sheriff's Office)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped custody.

According to a 7:39 a.m. Facebook post, Tayson Marroquin, 21, was last seen leaving the Cache County Jail at 8 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told KSL Marroquin was released to go to work that morning, adding that it was his first day of work release, but he never showed up.

“His employment did contact the jail, just to check in and see if we knew what had happened with him, and that’s when we realized that he had basically walked away and had absconded from his work release program,” Peck said.

He also did not return at his “due back” time, which was 8:30 p.m. Monday. Part of his offense, according to Marroquin, is the purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, which earned him a 120-day prison sentence.

Marroquin is described as 5 feet 9, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is described as a 2003 blue Ford Mustang with license plate number 7W3PN. Authorities believe he may be in the West Valley area.

“That’s what our investigators were possibly thinking about based on the information they had received,” Peck said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been asked to call 435-755-1224, or call 911, and reference case #23-C477.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE PHOTO (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)...
Josh Ellis

Utah doctors, others charged with running COVID vaccine scheme, issuing fake records and giving fake shots

A Utah plastic surgeon, his medical corporation and three others have been charged after prosecutors say they issued fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and injected minors with saline shots.
14 hours ago
Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal and family...
Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting

A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020.
14 hours ago
...
Karah Brackin

Hope Squad works to provide mental health advocacy, suicide prevention in Utah schools

Thanks to Hope Squad, a Utah-based program, students in elementary through high school are developing tools needed to care for themselves mentally and share that hope with others.
14 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Michael Houck

Man intentionally backs into police officers during traffic stop, police say

A known suspect in car thefts and drug use by local police allegedly tried to ram Springville officers with a stolen car Saturday evening.
14 hours ago
A rendering of the proposed redevelopment of Rocky Mountain Power's headquarters in Salt Lake City'...
Carter Williams

Rocky Mountain Power provides update on proposed headquarters rezone

Utah's capital city is inching closer to making a decision on Rocky Mountain Power's proposal to rezone its west side headquarters into a mixed-used urban center core.
14 hours ago
From right to left: Elder Kevin R. Duncan and wife, Nancy; Elder Jorge M. Alvarado and wife, Carilu...
Madison Swenson

Elder Christofferson dedicates San Juan Puerto Rico Temple

The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated over the weekend.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Cache County inmate escapes custody after not showing up to work release program