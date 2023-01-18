Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

George Santos took $3,000 from dying dog’s GoFundMe, veterans say

Jan 18, 2023, 1:45 PM
Embattled New York Representative George Santos...
Embattled New York Representative George Santos, a Republican, leaves the U.S. Capitol building following a vote in the House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 2023. Santos has come under fire after being caught in multiple lies and is being investigated for suspicious campaign finance activity with many calls for him to resign. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
(Sipa via AP Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Two New Jersey veterans say now-Congressman George Santos promised to raise funds for lifesaving surgery for one of their dogs in 2016, then became elusive and took off with the money.

Santos, the embattled freshman Republican, faces growing pressure to resign after he lied and misrepresented his educational, work and family history. Santos has admitted to “embellishing” his resume, but has maintained he is “not a criminal.”

Rich Osthoff, a US Navy veteran, told CNN his pit bull Sapphire began developing a tumor in 2015, and it continued to grow in 2016. Osthoff said he was homeless, living in a tent, at the time after losing his job and house.

Prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos

Osthoff’s mentor and friend Michael Boll, founder of New Jersey Veterans Network, told CNN he took Osthoff under his wing as part of the charity’s mentorship program and tried to get help for his dog.

Boll said a mutual friend connected the two veterans with Santos, who told them Santos was frequently involved with helping and rescuing animals. Boll and Osthoff both knew Santos by the name Anthony Devolder, they said.

Santos set up a GoFundMe for Osthoff’s pit bull, Sapphire, Boll said. A post from the Facebook profile of George Devolder links to a GoFundMe raising surgery funds for the dog.

“Sapphire is a 10 year old red nose pit bull that has been keeping this man company, she dose [sic] not deserve to die because of this tumor, she deserves to be treated and cared for,” the Facebook post reads in part. “Will you help this baby and her daddy stay together for a few more years? Does he not deserve to have her? Let’s all come together to help this family of two stay healthy!” the post says.

CNN has reached out to Santos’ lawyer and his congressional office for comment. Santos told the news outlet Semafor that the story, first reported by Patch.com, was “fake” and that he had “no clue who this is.”

The fundraiser eventually raised around $3,000, according to Boll.

But things went south after Osthoff tried to access the GoFundMe money, he said.

Santos became uncooperative, according to Osthoff and Boll — at first saying Osthoff needed to take his dog to a veterinary clinic of Santos’ choice, then claiming another clinic wouldn’t accept Santos’ form of payment.

“I had to jump through hoops and do everything his way,” Osthoff told CNN. “He was just totally ,totally difficult. One obstacle after another.”

At one point, Santos told Osthoff directly that he wouldn’t be getting the money. Osthoff said he accused Santos of running a bogus charity, and Santos became confrontational.

“He got so angry with me and he blew up and refused to give me the money and then just wouldn’t answer the calls anymore,” he said.

In a statement to CNN, GoFundMe said it removed the fundraiser from its platform after receiving a report about it.

“When we received a report of an issue with this fundraiser in late 2016, our trust and safety team sought proof of the delivery of funds from the organizer. The organizer failed to respond, which led to the fundraiser being removed and the email associated with that account prohibited from further use on our platform. GoFundMe has a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.”

Boll tried to act as a mediator between the two, he said, with no luck.

“Anthony pretty much was unhappy with anything I was saying and was reluctant to even speak with me anymore,” Boll said.

Santos eventually stopped replying to messages from Boll and Osthoff, and Osthoff says he never received payment from the fundraiser.

Osthoff said his dog passed away about six months after his last contact with Santos.

His dog, Sapphire, “was my little savior,” he told CNN. “She kept me on this planet.”

Osthoff said he had to panhandle for the money to pay for her euthanization.

Osthoff said he contacted the police about his interactions with Santos but said “it didn’t go anywhere at all.”

Because Santos went by a different name when the two veterans were in contact with him, Osthoff said he didn’t know Anthony Devolder and George Santos were the same person until recently.

“In December I started seeing him on TV,” Osthoff told CNN. “I recognized his face, and it just turned my stomach when I saw him.”

“That he was now given a position where he affects thousands of people’s lives…it’s really disheartening to know that,” Boll said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Exterior view of a Party City store on January 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Party City Holdco Inc. f...
Associated Press

Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection

Party City is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
14 hours ago
A public memorial has been planned at Graceland for Lisa Marie Presley. The singer and songwriter i...
Lisa Respers France and Chuck Johnston

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.
14 hours ago
Snoop Dogg performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark,...
Mark Kennedy

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
14 hours ago
Microsoft Corporation booth signage is displayed at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on ...
Matt O'Brien, AP Technology Writer

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.” The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio […]
14 hours ago
FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, a polar bear dries...
Associated Press

Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.
14 hours ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: A police car drives through Manhattan on January 14, 2021 in New Y...
Jennifer Peltz

US set to drop charges that NYPD officer spied for China

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
George Santos took $3,000 from dying dog’s GoFundMe, veterans say