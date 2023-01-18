WEATHER
UDOT snowplow crews cover more than 648,000 miles in December
Jan 18, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation snowplows sure kept busy in December as several storms hit the Beehive State.
According to a 5:05 p.m. Facebook post, crews covered 648,187 miles — which is enough to plow Interstate 15 from Tremonton to St. George 1,737 times.
That also means workers clocked 26,732 hours.
UDOT officials thanked its crew members in the post, saying, “We’re incredibly grateful for the men and women on our team who stay up late and get up early to make the roads safer for everyone else.”
