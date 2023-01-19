Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Report: Childcare issues cost Utah economy $1.36 billion

Jan 18, 2023, 5:00 PM
Childcare FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)...
FILE (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A report released Wednesday revealed that childcare is not only a drag on the budgets for many families, but it also accounts for a loss of $1.36 billion to the Utah economy.

“The results highlight the value of access to childcare for families and any proposed solution must be developed to be responsive to the distinct challenges of Utah,” a news release from United Way of Utah stated.

The Salt Lake Chamber and other local and national organizations compiled the report titled “Untapped Potential in Utah”. It showed 48,000 parents left the workforce last year because of problems with childcare. Also, 5% of parents have had to step away from their jobs regularly to address childcare problems.

Study findings

(Utah Chamber of Commerce Foundation)

Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber said, “Parents are faced with tough choices, especially single parents who are often faced with the choice of are they going to participate in the labor force or are they going to take care of children at home if they don’t have other options.”

“Utah is a state that champions industry, and also family, and this requires innovative approaches to address our workforce challenges,” Miller added. “Childcare is crucial to Utah’s economic success now and provides a stable foundation for Utah to thrive as a top-tier business environment in the future.”

Other findings include:

  • Utah loses an estimated $258 million annually in tax revenue due to childcare issues
  • 26% of parents have changed their childcare arrangement due to COVID-19
  • In Utah, families pay an average of $561 per month for childcare
  • 48% of parents needed to make a significant adjustment to their school or work training due to childcare issues in the past 12 months

The report said there isn’t any single initiative that can resolve the issue and the answer must be the result of a collaborative process. Miller said, “By understanding the needs of parents and working to find public and private solutions, Utah will be better equipped to unlock the economic potential of parents whose employment and educational options are currently limited by their childcare circumstances.”

You can read the entire report here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

$400 million set aside for tax cut...
Linsay Aerts, KSL Newsradio

Senate committee gives ok for chamber to hear bill on transgender-related surgeries

A Utah Senate committee gave the okay for the full chamber to hear a bill on banning transgender-related surgeries Wednesday afternoon.
17 hours ago
FILE...
Brooke Williams

UTA to waive fares, increase services during NBA All-Star week

UTA is offering free public transportation to all for ten days in February surrounding the NBA All-Star Week hosted by the Utah Jazz.
17 hours ago
Snowplows will work in the canyons until 9 p.m. and return in the morning. (KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

UDOT snowplow crews cover more than 648,000 miles in December

Utah Department of Transportation snowplows sure kept busy in December as several storms hit the Beehive State.
17 hours ago
(Cache County Sheriff's Office)...
Madison Swenson

Cache County inmate escapes custody after not showing up to work release program

The Cache County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who escaped custody.
17 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)...
Josh Ellis

Utah doctor, others charged with running COVID vaccine scheme, issuing fake records and giving fake shots

A Utah plastic surgeon, his medical corporation and three others have been charged after prosecutors say they issued fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and injected minors with saline shots.
17 hours ago
Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal and family...
Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

10th Circuit Court considers whether Salt Lake officers were justified in Palacios shooting

A federal appeals court is now considering whether officers violated Barnardo Palacios-Carbajal's constitutional rights when he was shot and killed in Salt Lake City in 2020.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Report: Childcare issues cost Utah economy $1.36 billion