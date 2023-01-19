Close
Brian Head Resort begins work on new community, major expansion

Jan 18, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 5:44 pm
Early morning “First Tracks” off Skiers Point, Christmas Tree Neighborhood. (Mike Saemisch via ...
Early morning “First Tracks” off Skiers Point, Christmas Tree Neighborhood. (Mike Saemisch via Brian Head Resort)
BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Utah’s southernmost ski resort is expanding.

Brian Head Resort officials on Wednesday unveiled new details about their plan to develop a new ski-in, ski-out community called Aspen Meadows, which will be located next to the resort and underneath Brian Head Peak.

The residential neighborhood will feature “custom luxury mountain homes” along with townhomes, condominiums and hotels, as well as a neighborhood center and a new lodge within a 2,000-acre plot of forest and meadow land. The project is currently underway, with the Southeast and Christmas Tree neighborhoods currently under construction along with initial infrastructure.

The exhibit of the Aspen Meadows Conceptual Master Plan. (Elliott Work
Group via Brian Head Resort)

All of the growth is planned to occur over a 30-year period.

The plan would also help the resort expand outdoor recreation opportunities by adding more than 850 acres of new ski terrain and up to seven new fixed and high-speed detachable lifts. The expansion will more than double the number of skiable acres currently available at Brian Head. The project calls for more hiking and mountain biking trails, too, according to resort officials.

“Aspen Meadows is truly a special collection of alpine lands, with the perfect slope aspects for ski terrain never before seen by most visitors to this region of southern Utah,” said A. Flint Decker, president of the Aspen Meadows Group, in a statement Wednesday. “We’re proud to be a part of this new chapter in our community’s history as we share new ski terrain and resort amenities with the town of Brian Head and the guests of Brian Head Resort.”

Long Meadows at Aspen Meadows overlooking Brian Head Resort. (Mike
Saemisch via Brian Head Resort)

The resort finalized its Aspen Meadows land acquisition in late 2021, according to Life of Brian Head, a Facebook page dedicated to Brian Head Resort updates. Then, in 2022, the resort established the Aspen Meadows Group as it planned a future for the new land.

Group officials say that all growth will be “sustainable” through design and also reusing materials on-site over the next few decades. All projects will be subject to approval from the U.S. Forest Service, the town of Brian Head and the Utah Department of Transportation, they added.

