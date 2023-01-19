Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Summit County 911 dispatch uses new video chat with callers

Jan 18, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm
Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY — A Northern Utah 911 call center is using new video calling technology to help people in an emergency.

Summit County has used a program called Carbyne for the last two and a half months through a pilot program. They’ve decided to purchase it for at least one year.

“We can send a link to a 911 caller…when they click on the link, we can get their location, there’s a video feed, there’s a silent text message feed,” said Summit County Communications Center supervisor Suzie Butterfield.

She said the program is especially useful with injury accidents, domestic violence situations, and search and rescue operations.

“I had an individual that had fallen through the snow into the river,” Butterfield said. “The caller didn’t….he knew the general area where he was. He didn’t know exactly. He was able to scan around, I was able to pick up the address, the building number that he was behind and we were able to get responders there much quicker.”

The center’s director, Gus Sandahl, said dispatchers will often use Carbyne when a 911 call is disconnected.

“We had a person in an unsafe situation, the center tried to call the person back, were unsuccessful. Our dispatcher was on the ball, sent the Carbyne link and we were able to get the location and then a deputy made contact with the person,” he said.

All of the video is automatically recorded and the messages are sent without a notification sound. It can be used as evidence later on.

“If they’re in a domestic situation or something where they can’t talk, you can do silent texts so it doesn’t alert when the text is going back and forth, so it wouldn’t notify the suspect that they were even communicating with us,” Butterfield said.

Butterfield can also screenshot images the user is showing through their video feed. She can then share the feed with first responders. Deputies can see it in their patrol vehicles when they’re on the way to a scene.

She said Carbyne has been useful to bystanders, too.

“We had an intoxicated individual that was falling down the stairs, somebody sent the link to the person that was calling in, they were able to track him and found he was passed out in a snow bank, so he probably wouldn’t have made it through the night if we wouldn’t have had that capability,” Butterfield said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office called the technology “cutting edge and life-saving.”

“I can send it to somebody, even if they didn’t reach out to me, and then that gives them another avenue in case they were scared to call us,” Butterfield said.

She said it’ll be especially useful when she’s trying to help visitors who don’t know where they are.

“With the amount of people that are coming in for the winter, plus with Sundance coming, it’s just going to be so valuable for the next few weeks for us,” Butterfield said.

The caller does need cell service to use the Carbyne video calling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Catholic Community Services of Utah Sharehouse...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items

At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children's books and toys.
19 hours ago
Former Utah trooper Ralph Evans (left) reunited with Dr. Stanley Green nearly 45 years after Evans ...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah trooper reunites with doctor who saved his life 44 years ago

Nearly 45 years ago, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Ralph Evans was on his way to a routine traffic accident when he was flagged down by two girls near Lagoon.
19 hours ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Larry D. Curtis

Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash

The laudatory obituary of the Utah father accused of killing seven members of his family has been removed from online newspapers and funeral pages.
19 hours ago
Early morning “First Tracks” off Skiers Point, Christmas Tree Neighborhood. (Mike Saemisch via ...
Carter Williams

Brian Head Resort begins work on new community, major expansion

Brian Head Resort officials on Wednesday unveiled new details about their plan to develop a new ski-in, ski-out community called Aspen Meadows.
19 hours ago
FILE: Nephi Police truck outside of the Nephi Police Department building. (Google Earth Pro)...
Brooke Williams

Man arrested after pointing laser pointer at police car, police say

A man in Nephi resisted arrested after he pointed a laser pointer at a police officers rear view mirror, according to police.
19 hours ago
Katherine Heigl of Jason Debus Heigl Foundation and Sen. Mike McKell at Wednesday's press conferenc...
Michael Houck

Utah lawmaker pushes to end gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters

A Utah County senator has introduced legislation to ban the use of gas chambers in animal shelters.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Summit County 911 dispatch uses new video chat with callers