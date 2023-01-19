Close
LOCAL NEWS

Most of Utah still facing severe drought despite steady storms

Jan 19, 2023, 11:07 AM
Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been storm after storm here in the Beehive State, something we have desperately needed coming out of an incredibly mild winter last year. So these storms beg the question: Is Utah out of its drought?

“We have been seeing what we need this year and it’s so nice to see for once,” said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

“Now it’s about taking that snow that’s up in the mountains and getting it into our area reservoirs replenishing groundwater systems and increasing the flow of area precipitation,” Merrill said.

“The deficit in precipitation on what we should have had versus what we got, since 2019 we are down about 12 inches of water on a statewide average. We have recouped about seven thus far this winter. We still have a ways to go and we have made really positive trends,” Merril said.

