Most of Utah still facing severe drought despite steady storms

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been storm after storm here in the Beehive State, something we have desperately needed coming out of an incredibly mild winter last year. So these storms beg the question: Is Utah out of its drought?

“We have been seeing what we need this year and it’s so nice to see for once,” said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.

Whether you’re a fan of the snow or you’d prefer soaking up the sun, Utah is finally getting that big drink that it has needed.

“The really good news is we don’t have any areas of exceptional drought anymore for the first time in about a year,” Merrill said.

However, 80% of the state is still under the severe or worse drought category.

BIG IMPROVEMENTS from July to today on the drought monitor! #utwx #ActivePattern 😍🌧️ pic.twitter.com/YqRTQrHtXj — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) January 12, 2023

“Now it’s about taking that snow that’s up in the mountains and getting it into our area reservoirs replenishing groundwater systems and increasing the flow of area precipitation,” Merrill said.

With most of the reservoirs still sitting at only about 50% capacity Merril said just as it took time to get into the drought, it will take time to fully get out of it too.

“The deficit in precipitation on what we should have had versus what we got, since 2019 we are down about 12 inches of water on a statewide average. We have recouped about seven thus far this winter. We still have a ways to go and we have made really positive trends,” Merril said.

Because we aren’t out of the woods just yet, there are ways you can help conserve water from the comfort of your home at slowtheflow.org.