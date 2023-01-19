Close
LOCAL NEWS

Family remembers wife, mother killed after minivan crashes into Tooele business

Jan 18, 2023, 9:33 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm
BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — The family of Roseann Davis is remembering the 51-year-old as a loving, caring, service-oriented wife and mother of two.

On Monday, police said a man driving a silver minivan traveling north on Main Street in the southbound lanes, drove across a curb and crashed into Davis’s office building, located at 169 N. Main. Davis was killed as a result of the crash.

Her brother, Duane Crabtree, said losing his sister in this way has been hard on his entire family. He said she was initially planning to take the day off since it was a holiday but decided to go into the office for a couple of hours.

“She planned to do a half day and unfortunately that half day was too long,” Crabtree said. “It really hurts. It’s head scratching, it doesn’t make sense.”

The family is deciding to focus on the life she lived instead of her tragic death. They said Davis enjoyed gathering with loved ones often and recently helped throw her daughter’s wedding celebration.

“Roseann would do anything for her daughters. They were her life, her pride and joy,” Crabtree said. “She loves them so much. I know she misses them and they miss her.”

Crabtree said his sister was also active in the Tooele community with church callings, the PTA, and even volunteered at polling locations.

“Everything she did she did with such a passion and love and joy,” he said.

Crabtree said her husband Roger Davis, a local school teacher, was thankful for the communities outpouring of love and support since the accident.

“He said it is in direct correlation to the amount of love that Roseann poured out into that community,” he said.

Police are still investigating if the driver that caused the accident suffered a medical incident. The family said they held no ill will toward him and are praying for his recovery.

Funeral services for Davis will be held on Saturday in Tooele. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account to help her husband and two daughters with the unexpected funeral expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

