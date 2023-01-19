Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase

Jan 19, 2023, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:37 am
(Nebraska State Patrol/Facebook)...
(Nebraska State Patrol/Facebook)
(Nebraska State Patrol/Facebook)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state troopers arrested a 13-year-old driver from Colorado after a chase that topped 100 mph along an interstate highway earlier this week.

A state trooper spotted an SUV driving about 35 mph on Interstate 80 near the city of Kearney on Monday night, but the driver sped up and fled east when the trooper tried to pull her over.

The chase continued at speeds over 100 miles (161 kph) until another state trooper put out stop sticks, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release. But the Nissan Pathfinder took an exit off the highway and kept driving, although at slower speeds, until a state trooper used a tactical maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop, the authorities said. The entire chase lasted about 15 minutes.

The 13-year-old girl who was driving the SUV and an 11-year-old boy riding with her were both arrested, and troopers said they found a gun and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. The State Patrol said both the girl and boy are from Colorado but didn’t release their names. They were placed in protective custody.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE: The U.S. Supreme Court is shown on April 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsc...
Associated Press

Supreme Court says it hasn’t found abortion opinion leaker

Supreme Court says it hasn't found who leaked draft abortion opinion, but investigation continues.
13 hours ago
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is "stepping away" from the band. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Imag...
Lianne Kolirin

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman ‘stepping away’ from band to focus on mental health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman has announced he is "stepping away" from the band for the sake of his mental health.
13 hours ago
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December ...
Morgan Lee

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Prosecutors announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set.
13 hours ago
FILE: U.S. Treasury (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)...
Josh Boak

Treasury Dept. now taking ‘extraordinary measures’ on debt

The Treasury Department says it has started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government has brushed up against its legal borrowing capacity of $38.381 trillion.
13 hours ago
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Travelers walk past the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver Int...
Andi Babineau and Kara Devlin

Winter storm in Denver brings hundreds of flight cancellations

Hundreds of flights have been canceled Wednesday at Denver International Airport (DIA) as a winter storm sweeps across the Rocky Mountain region.
2 days ago
Elliot Blair was found dead while on vacation in Mexico. (Photo from Rembering Elliot Blair/GoFundM...
Melissa Alonso and Chuck Johnston

American attorney found dead in Mexico was ‘the victim of a brutal crime,’ his family claims

An American public defender who died this month while celebrating his first wedding anniversary in Mexico "was the victim of a brutal crime," his family said, noting a coroner's liaison told them the case was sent to a local prosecutor "to conduct a possible homicide investigation."
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Colorado girl, 13, arrested after 100 mph highway chase