Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah Senate gives initial approval to three transgender youth bills

Jan 19, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm
The 2023 Legislative sessions opens in the Senate at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on January 17, 2...
The 2023 Legislative sessions opens in the Senate at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on January 17, 2023. (Scott Winterton, Deseret News)
(Scott Winterton, Deseret News)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Senate has given initial approval for three bills centered on transgender youth and transgender health care.

If approved after a third reading on the Senate floor, which won’t come until Friday at the earliest, the bills will move to the House.

SB16 would ban gender-confirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors, SB100 would prohibit school districts from changing the identity of a student’s gender without permission from their parents, and SB93 prohibits a name change or gender change on a minor’s birth certificate.

Gender-affirmation surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.

“The issue before us is complex and becoming more and more pressing each legislative session. But doing what is best for our children shouldn’t be subject to the whims and waves of any agenda,” Sen. Mike Kennedy said.

Gov. Spencer Cox told KSL NewsRadio he is not planning to veto SB16, adding the approach is reasonable to put a pause on things while researchers continue looking into the effects of surgeries on minors.

Even still, Cox said he is concerned about the message the state is sending.

According to KSL NewsRadio’s Lindsay Aerts, Cox said it’s critical that if lawmakers are going to run these kinds of bills, they get to know the people it impacts. He said the bill’s sponsor,  Kennedy, R-Alpine, has done that, while other lawmakers haven’t.

“Potential long-term negative outcomes cannot be ignored. We need to ask ourselves questions such as, ‘can a child appropriately give consent? Does a child completely understand the implications of their choice?'” Kennedy said.

“I know there are a lot of people pushing for this to happen. But the people pushing for it to happen are not those with children it will affect. The people with children this will affect are begging us not to do this,” Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R) West Valley City

“I think it’s reasonable to set limits and restrictions. I do not think it’s appropriate to set prohibitions because I do absolutely believe that people will die if we pass this bill and prohibit that care,” Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R) West Valley City. “I know there are a lot of people pushing for this to happen. But the people pushing for it to happen are not those with children it will affect. The people with children this will affect are begging us not to do this.

Thursday’s votes came less than 24 hours after an emotional committee hearing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Legacy Parkway to close for brdige beams...
Katija Stjepovic

Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday

The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend.
19 hours ago
inside an animal shelter...
Mike Anderson

Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically.
19 hours ago
...
Eliza Pace

Road rage crash on I-15 south blocks four lanes of traffic causing significant delays

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two drivers involved in road rage caused a crash that blocked four lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 southbound at 8400 South. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol the crash involved three cars and two had been involved in road rage prior to the incident. Roden said a […]
19 hours ago
(Brian Champagne)...
Madison Swenson

Truck hit by train in Trenton; driver hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after a truck was hit by a train in Trenton.
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Uintah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...
Pat Reavy

Uintah County man tried to kill stepson, threatened to kill wife, police say

A Uintah County man was arrested Wednesday and accused of trying to kill his stepson and threatening to kill his wife when she got home from work.
19 hours ago
Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of the shooting...
Brooke Williams

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting were found hiding in a motorhome and taken into custody.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah Senate gives initial approval to three transgender youth bills