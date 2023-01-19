Close
UNCATEGORIZED

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

Jan 19, 2023, 1:39 PM
Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of the shooting...
The scene of a fatal shooting in Ogden near Harrison Blvd. and 12th Street. (Jack Grimm/KSL TV)
(Jack Grimm/KSL TV)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard in Ogden.

According to police, witnesses saw a dark colored car pull up to the victims vehicle. A person in the suspect car fired multiple gunshots at the victim, who was driving. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and the approximately 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators located Seber and the suspect vehicle, as well as other persons of interest. When they found the suspect vehicle, it had multiple bullet casings matching those that were found at the crime scene, according to police. It also showed body damage consistent with the surveillance footage.

Police said a witness claimed that Seber was in the suspect vehicle when the victim was shot.

According to the probable cause statement, Seber and the other suspects fled and were found at the residence where the suspect vehicle was registered. They were found hiding in a motorhome on the property.

When someone at the residence asked Seber why police were there, police say she responded saying “you dont want to know.”

The suspects were taken into custody, and police said there are no outstanding suspects.

