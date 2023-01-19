Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ROAD TO ZERO

SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes

Jan 19, 2023, 1:01 PM
Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning.

It comes as at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week.

Salt Lake City community group demands measures to protect pedestrians

The Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad got in position Thursday morning at the busy intersection of Harvard Avenue and State Street, keeping an eye on drivers and pedestrians.

“It’s a full-time unit, and part of their primary responsibility, they are doing traffic education and traffic enforcement,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

It didn’t take long for officers to issue citations to several drivers for going well over the 35 mph speed limit.

“We want to make sure community members, no matter how they’re using the roadways or doing it, are doing it as responsible as they can,” Wian said.

They reminded drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws.

“Those that are driving, make sure that you’re trying to eliminate any kind of distractions. So, whether it’s you’re using your phone, GPS, doing your make up, or eating food, those are things that can wait until you get to your final destination.”

They also wanted to make sure drivers were yielding to pedestrians.

“You never know, someone could be rounding the corner or coming around from a blind angle or something like that, so just take those extra seconds to just make sure it’s clear,” Wian said.

Right now, police are investigating a number of hit-and-run crashes that occurred in the past week. In one case, a 31-year-old man died while walking in a cross walk near 500 S. 700 East.

Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit-and-run incidents overnight

“Last week, we had a driver who was turning left, and there were kids crossing the road with a crossing guard in a school zone.”

Wian said no matter your mode of transportation — whether you’re driving, walking or biking — we all have a shared responsibility, and your decisions matter.

“We’re just one spoke in that wheel of insuring that our roads are safe for everyone.”

Salt Lake City police say they plan to conduct more of these crosswalk enforcements.

If you have concerns about crosswalk dangers or speeding in your neighborhood, you are welcome to visit SLCPD’s website or email them.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

Utah troopers stop more than 3,500 vehicles for speeding in first 2 weeks of 2023

UHP said troopers stopped more than 10,000 vehicles in the state during the first two weeks of the new year, with 3,567 of those being for speeding violations.
19 hours ago
A pedestrian crosses the street...
Katija Stjepovic

Salt Lake City community group demands measures to protect pedestrians

The community-based group Sweet Streets demanded Utah leaders take action to slow and prevent the number of injured and killed pedestrians.
3 days ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Jed Boal

Number of 100 mph speeders cited in Utah nearly doubles in four years

Utah drivers admit to speeding over 100 mph more than any other drivers, according to a recent national survey — a statistic that is not surprising to UHP.
8 days ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Karah Brackin

Traffic deaths declined slightly in 2022, most were men

On Thursday, UDOT and the Department of Public Safety released the preliminary 2022 traffic fatality numbers. Preliminary reports showed there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
15 days ago
child safety seat...
Katija Stjepovic

Using child safety seats the correct way

As Utahns pick up the normal routine of heading back to work and taking the kids to school, the Utah Department of Public Safety reminded parents how to make sure kids are buckled up safely in cars.
16 days ago
FILE (Utah Highway Patrol)...
Katija Stjepovic

UHP to increase patrols, enforcement during New Year’s weekend

Utah Highway Patrol troopers plan to increase law enforcement during New Year's weekend.
21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes