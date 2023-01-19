SLC Police conduct crosswalk safety enforcement after several auto-pedestrian crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police conducted a crosswalk safety enforcement Thursday morning.

It comes as at least half a dozen people have been hit by cars — and a 31-year-old man lost his life this past week.

The Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad got in position Thursday morning at the busy intersection of Harvard Avenue and State Street, keeping an eye on drivers and pedestrians.

“It’s a full-time unit, and part of their primary responsibility, they are doing traffic education and traffic enforcement,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

It didn’t take long for officers to issue citations to several drivers for going well over the 35 mph speed limit.

“We want to make sure community members, no matter how they’re using the roadways or doing it, are doing it as responsible as they can,” Wian said.

They reminded drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws.

“Those that are driving, make sure that you’re trying to eliminate any kind of distractions. So, whether it’s you’re using your phone, GPS, doing your make up, or eating food, those are things that can wait until you get to your final destination.”

They also wanted to make sure drivers were yielding to pedestrians.

“You never know, someone could be rounding the corner or coming around from a blind angle or something like that, so just take those extra seconds to just make sure it’s clear,” Wian said.

Right now, police are investigating a number of hit-and-run crashes that occurred in the past week. In one case, a 31-year-old man died while walking in a cross walk near 500 S. 700 East.

“Last week, we had a driver who was turning left, and there were kids crossing the road with a crossing guard in a school zone.”

Wian said no matter your mode of transportation — whether you’re driving, walking or biking — we all have a shared responsibility, and your decisions matter.

“We’re just one spoke in that wheel of insuring that our roads are safe for everyone.”

Salt Lake City police say they plan to conduct more of these crosswalk enforcements.

If you have concerns about crosswalk dangers or speeding in your neighborhood, you are welcome to visit SLCPD’s website or email them.