Truck hit by train in Trenton; driver hospitalized

Jan 19, 2023, 2:38 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm
(Brian Champagne)...
(Brian Champagne)
(Brian Champagne)
BY
TRENTON, Utah — A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after a truck was hit by a train in Trenton.

Cache County Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi told KSL the driver was the only occupant in the truck, adding that they had to be extricated from the vehicle.

“Not in great condition,” Bartschi said of the driver’s condition.

An accident reconstruction team is headed to the scene to investigate.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

