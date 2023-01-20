Major road closure in Davis County starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday.

It’s part of the West Davis Highway Plan that incudes a new 16-mile long four lane highway that’s under construction in western Davis County.

“For many decades we have known that we have needed transportation out in western Davis County,” said project director Red Harris. “Its really tough for people in west Davis County to get to I-15 and move into Salt Lake or heading north.”

🚧SB Legacy Parkway to close this weekend🚧 SB Legacy Parkway will close between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville from Fri, Jan 20 at 10 p.m. to Mon, Jan 23, at 5 a.m. while crews place beams for a new West Davis Highway bridge. Use I-15 as an alt route. pic.twitter.com/FBH5GRUrcz — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) January 19, 2023

The weekend closure will allow crews to place beams for a new bridge that will eventually connect I-15 and Legacy Parkway to the new West Davis Highway.

“We can’t raise beams over live traffic and so we are doing it in small pieces,” Harris said. Crews will use two cranes to raise each beam. Harris said, “They weigh 99,000 pounds each. That’s about the equivalent of 20 pickup trucks so if you can imagine picking up 20 pickup trucks.”

UDOT said another closure of southbound Legacy Parkway is planned for next weekend (Jan. 27-30), followed by a closure of northbound Legacy Parkway on Feb. 3-6.

This weekend southbound travelers should expect delays and use I-15 as an alternate route. The I-15 closures will happen intermittently from March until April. UDOT said the entire project should be completed in 2024.

“When we’re done, it will help more people to safely get around the county, whether they’re driving on the new road, or walking or cycling on the 10 miles of new trails we’re building,” Harris said.

The West Davis project is quite extensive. You can get a look at the entire plan and stay up to date on construction and future closures here.