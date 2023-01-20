Close
ENTERTAINMENT

Plain White T’s singer surprises young cancer patient with heartwarming performance

Jan 19, 2023, 5:16 PM
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's, seen here in 2018, serenaded a young cancer patient in heartw...
Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's, seen here in 2018, serenaded a young cancer patient in heartwarming video. (Desiree Navarro/Getty Images via CNN)
(Desiree Navarro/Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Grab a box of tissues because Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson is about to melt your heart.

The band posted a heartwarming video to their Instagram on Jan. 17 showcasing Higgenson surprising a young cancer patient with a performance of “Hey There Delilah” in her hospital room.

The patient is named Delilah and has been fighting cancer for over 4 years, according to a caption on the video.

The band said that Delilah’s favorite song has been “Hey There Delilah” throughout her cancer treatments, so they surprised her with a live rendition.

“I hear you’re a big fan of our song ‘Hey There Delilah’ so I figured I would play it for you right now,” Higgenson said in the video, filmed by Isaiah Garza.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Plain White T’s (@plainwhitets)

Higgenson then stepped right into Delilah’s hospital room, much to her delight, as he played the hit song at her bedside. Gasps could be heard from others in the room, and Delilah smiled as Higgenson crooned.

The room then erupted in a group sing-along of the Grammy-nominated song before Delilah and Higgenson shared a hug.

“Delilah” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts when it was released in 2006 and is still considered to be one of the songs that defined pop music in the 2010s.

In 2018, it was reported that the band was adapting the song into a TV show. “A whole lot of people really connected with that song,” Higgenson told The Hollywood Reporter. “And I’m very proud of that.”

Here’s to you, Delilah.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

