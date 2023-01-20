Road rage crash on I-15 south blocks four lanes of traffic causing significant delays

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Two drivers involved in road rage caused a crash that blocked four lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 southbound at 8400 South.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol the crash involved three cars and two had been involved in road rage prior to the incident.

Roden said a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford 450 were driving recklessly and cutting each other off when the pickup lost control, hitting the barrier and bouncing back into traffic. When it came back into traffic it hit another Ford 150 carrying a utility trailer, causing the trailer to roll.

No injuries were reported, but the crash has blocked several lanes and four lanes have been closed to traffic causing major delays.

This incident at 8600 South I-15 Southbound has four right lanes closed and the back up is approximately 4 miles at this time. Please delay your travel or plan accordingly. https://t.co/YAdsOW0Bml — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 20, 2023

Police spoke with the drivers involved and UHP tells KSL they are booking both drivers for the incident.

The crash, which occurred just after 5 p.m., ultimately caused delays well into 8 p.m.

UHP said more information would be released within the next few hours.