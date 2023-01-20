Provo Canyon avalanche injures one

PROVO, Utah — An avalanche in Provo Canyon left a man injured Friday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche, which happened near Aspen Grove, caught the 26-year-old man but he was able to get unstuck. Unfortunately, the man suffered a knee injury and can’t get down on his own.

A medical helicopter is going to assist currently.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as details become available.