LOCAL NEWS
Provo Canyon avalanche injures one
Jan 20, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:55 am
PROVO, Utah — An avalanche in Provo Canyon left a man injured Friday morning.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the avalanche, which happened near Aspen Grove, caught the 26-year-old man but he was able to get unstuck. Unfortunately, the man suffered a knee injury and can’t get down on his own.
A medical helicopter is going to assist currently.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as details become available.
