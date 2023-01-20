Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
SCIENCE

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

Jan 20, 2023, 12:03 PM
(NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann/Twitter)...
(NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann/Twitter)
(NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann/Twitter)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan’s Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Science

People enjoy nature at a lake in Finland. (Giulio Andreini/UCG/Getty Images via CNN)...
Sandee LaMotte

Enjoying nature may lessen need for some medications, study finds

Going for a walk in a park or along a lake or a tree-lined space may reduce the need for medication for anxiety, asthma, depression, high blood pressure or insomnia, a new study found.
5 days ago
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwick...
Brooke Williams and Ashley Moser

How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday

A newly discovered comet illuminated with a green streak will be visible in the early morning sky on Thursday.
10 days ago
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwick...
Ashley Strickland

A green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years

A recently discovered comet will soon make an appearance in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years.
11 days ago
This landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of ...
Ashley Strickland, CNN

All of the moments and discoveries that provided us with wonder in 2022

This year was full of moments that remind us why we look at the stars and dig into the past.
21 days ago
The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city on August 11, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Sturgeon...
Ashley Strickland, CNN

Keep an eye on the sky for 2023’s celestial events

Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023.
22 days ago
red sand dunes with blue hints...
Ashley Strickland, CNN

NASA images showcase eerie beauty of winter on Mars

It's late winter in Mars' Northern Hemisphere, where the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter are exploring an ancient river delta that once fed into Jezero Crater billions of years ago.
24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk