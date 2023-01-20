Cache County school bus driver arrested for child porn

Close
Jan 20, 2023
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A bus driver for the Cache County and Logan school districts was arrested Thursday on charges of child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children Investigators with the Logan Police Department arrested 61-year-old Darrin Smith of Hyrum, Utah.

He will face several charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he downloaded child pornography to a home computer last fall.

According to a release from the Logan Police Department, “Mr. Smith, who is currently employed as a bus driver for the Cache and Logan school districts, was identified through the subsequent efforts of investigators and was taken into custody without incident on yesterday’s date.”

Several items of computer equipment were seized from his home and are being investigated.

The release states, “There is no evidence currently to suggest that Mr. Smith sexually offended against any minors through the course of his employment or otherwise. The school districts were immediately notified of the arrest.”

Cache County School District released the following statement:

“The Cache County School District, who provides our transportation,  was made aware on the afternoon of January 19, 2023,  that one of its employees, a bus driver, was arrested by the Logan Police Department on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. This individual drove bus routes for both the Cache County and Logan City School Districts including the route that serves your student     [Student:FirstName] .  Thus far, there is no evidence that his actions carried over into his job as an employee. He was immediately placed on indefinite administrative leave pending a full investigation.

The District is cooperating fully with the Logan Police Department. As this is an active investigation, the district can offer no further comment at this time.”

