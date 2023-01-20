Salt Lake City library closed while main sewer line is replaced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Main Library in Salt Lake City is closed until further notice due to issues with the main sewer line.

According to a Thursday afternoon Instagram post from Salt Lake City Public Library, the line “experienced critical failure and requires extensive repairs.”

The next day, KSL received a statement from Quinn McQueen — assistant director of marketing and communications with the Salt Lake City Public Library System — saying that the sewer line will actually need to be replaced.

The statement went on to say the water will be turned off while that work is being done, which means the building cannot remain open to the public.

“Fortunately, this was caught before it could become a bigger issue. The books and other materials are safe and sound, and there is no damage to the building,” continued the statement.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, the city library’s seven neighborhood branches remain open with regular hours.

“Patrons can call their closest neighborhood branch to have their holds transferred from the Main Library. Due dates for items borrowed from Main have been extended, and patrons may always return their materials to any of the branches if they so choose.”