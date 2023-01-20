CRIME
2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at an Ogden intersection that left one man dead.
Mauro Soto, 21, and Anthony Barela, 30, were booked into the Weber County Jail on outstanding, but unrelated, warrants, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
The fatal incident occurred at 1200 Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
When officers arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Juan Garcia, of Ogden, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Garcia was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the suspects did not remain at the scene, adding that their identities were not immediately known. But within hours, Soto and Barela were taken into custody.
According to the release, Soto was formally charged Friday for Garcia’s murder. His charges include aggravated murder, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, felony discharge of a firearm, and felony obstruction of justice.
Barela was also charged with felony obstruction of justice.
“Despite these developments, we invite anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident to contact the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228,” the release stated.
