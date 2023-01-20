Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

New record set for world’s biggest pizza

Jan 20, 2023, 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:23 pm
Cooks work inside the Los Angels Convention center as Pizza Hut attempts to create the World's larg...
Cooks work inside the Los Angels Convention center as Pizza Hut attempts to create the World's largest pizza of 14,101 square feet in Los Angeles, Jan. 18. (Mike Blake/Reuters via CNN)
(Mike Blake/Reuters via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — And you think you helped scarf down a really big pizza recently? You’ve got nothin’ on this one.

When Pizza Hut decided to bring back its “big New Yorker” pizza — a cheese and pepperoni pie with foldable slices designed to be eaten on the go in true Manhattan style — the company wanted to find a way to celebrate the news.

The idea: Take New York to Los Angeles and collaborate with YouTube star Airrack (aka Eric Decker).

So they went to the Los Angeles Convention Center, whose space would be big enough to hold a 13,990-square-foot pizza, with the aim of breaking Guinness World Record for the world’s biggest pizza.

The massive pizza was assembled inside the Los Angeles Convention center. (Mike Blake/Reuters via CNN)

They went to work on the gigantic pizza on Wednesday. And on Friday, Pizza Hut sent out the official word: An onsite Guinness rep confirmed it was indeed the world’s biggest pizza.

CNN Travel reached out the Guinness via email on Friday afternoon for comment but had not received a reply as of 5 p.m. ET Friday.

How the pizza came together

To complete the enormous task, workers put down layers of dough first, tomato sauce were painted on, then toppings were added. Once everything was set, it was baked in pieces, according the the news release from Pizza Hut.

In total, 13,653 pounds (6,193 kilograms) of dough, 4,948 pounds of pizza sauce, more than 8,800 pounds of cheese and roughly 630,496 pieces of pepperoni went into making the record-breaking pie.

Pizza Hut’s CEO, David Graves, told Reuters that the pizza would not go to waste — as soon as the pizza was done and documented for Guinness, its 68,000 slices would be donated to local food banks.

The previous Guinness record for the world’s largest pizza was set in 2012 by a group of Italian chefs. Their pizza was 1,261.65 square meters, gluten-free, and given the name Ottavia.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A West High School employee holds a Pride flag and an updated Pride flag that includes colors for t...
Trisha Ahmed, Associated Press/Report for America

Proposed trans language law, with $1,500 fines, fails in North Dakota

As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth.
19 hours ago
Minnie and Mickey (Photo by Mark Ashman/Disney via Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Lawsuit claims woman’s death stemmed from Disneyland fall

A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death from an infection five months later.
19 hours ago
Desserts are returning to premium cabins on United's international flights. (United Airlines via CN...
CNN

Another sweet deal for the highest-end flyers: Delta, United are bringing back desserts

Desserts are returning to premium cabins at United Airlines and Delta Air Lines following a pause during the pandemic.
19 hours ago
Mad Greek restaurant murdered students memorial...
Veronica Miracle and Jason Kravarik, CNN

Idaho killings suspect visited restaurant where two victims worked, People reports

yan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, visited the restaurant where two of the victims worked in the weeks before their killings, according to People.
19 hours ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: NY-Based period-proof underwear company Thinx debuts conceptual window f...
Eliza Pace

Thinx settles lawsuit for chemicals used in their period underwear

Thinx underwear is offering refunds to some buyers after settling a class-action lawsuit.
19 hours ago
A sign advertising flu and Covid-19 testing is seen in front of a pharmacy in Orlando, Florida, on ...
Deidre McPhillips

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV are all trending down for the first time in months

A rough respiratory virus season in the U.S. appears to be easing, as three major respiratory viruses that have battered the country for the past few months are finally all trending down at the same time.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
New record set for world’s biggest pizza