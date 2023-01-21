Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Skier explains how a helmet saved him from serious head injury

Jan 20, 2023, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

DEER VALLEY, Utah — As part of National Ski Area Safety Awareness Month, Deer Valley and Intermountain Healthcare teamed up today to give away new helmets.  They also fitted helmets and talked with skiers about the latest technology in concussion protection.

When ski helmets first started to appear on the slopes about 25 years ago, people were among the minority wearing them on the mountain.  Today, it’s hard to find skiers and snowboarders, who are not wearing them. Mike McGurl can tell you why.

“I’m here because I had a helmet on,” the skier said.  McGurl was skiing at Deer Valley. “They had just pulled the rope on a powder day,” he said. “So I was super excited, and I jumped in and didn’t see some rocks and crashed and basically crushed my left side.”

He landed in an intensive care unit for a week with internal bleeding, broken ribs and a punctured lung.  His helmet only had scratches. “I don’t think I’d be here today, talking about it if I had not been wearing a helmet,” McGurl said. 

Dr. Austin Smith, medical director of the emergency department for Intermountain Park City Hospital shows a helmet that they were giving away Friday at Deer Valley. (KSL TV) Dr. Austin Smith, medical director of the emergency department for Intermountain Park City Hospital shows a helmet that they were giving away Friday at Deer Valley. (KSL TV) Dr. Austin Smith, medical director of the emergency department for Intermountain Park City Hospital talked about the latest technology in concussion safety in ski helmets at Deer Valley. (KSL TV) Dr. Austin Smith, medical director of the emergency department for Intermountain Park City Hospital talked about the latest technology in concussion safety in ski helmets at Deer Valley. (KSL TV)

He said he smacked his head pretty hard in the crash. “Not even a concussion,” he said. “The helmet saved me.“

Intermountain Healthcare and Deer Valley gave away 50 brand new helmets Friday.  They fitted people and got several old helmets off the mountain. 

“We see an enormous amount of head injuries with and without helmets,” said Dr. Austin Smith medical director of the emergency department at Intermountain Park City Hospital. “The ones without helmets seem to be a little bit more serious.”

Smith said they see more than 200 head injuries a year.  A high-speed crash while wearing a helmet still may lead to a concussion, he said.  Without a helmet the injuries could be much worse. “It may be a brain bleed, which is much more severe than a concussion, and is life-threatening compared to a minor concussion,” the doctor said.

Smith said the helmet is good protection with other benefits. “It keeps you warm,” he said. “They don’t weigh much anymore. So it’s such an easy, preventative way to not have a major head injury.”

The National Ski Areas Association reports that helmets can reduce head injuries by up to 50%.  Helmet technology has evolved as we learn more about concussions. Look for a yellow label that indicates MIPS technology. 

“Allows for the helmet to move a little bit to help absorb some of that energy whenever a skier takes a blow,” Smith said. 

McGurl offered advice to other skiers. “I just don’t go out and do anything like this without a helmet on,” he said. 

Smith said it’s a lot like wearing a seatbelt.  You can still get hurt wearing a seatbelt but, it’s going to reduce the severity of the injuries.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Riverton without police cheif...
Cary Schwanitz

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since the department was formed in 2019. This […]
24 hours ago
Avalanche conditions improve near Logan...
Cary Schwanitz

Stable snowpack, low avalanche danger create great backcountry skiing conditions

LOGAN, Utah — Avalanche conditions across the state are in the low category below 8,000 feet in elevation. There are no high or extreme warnings anywhere in the state. One avalanche forecaster who covers the Logan area said it’s a change from what we’ve seen recently.  It’s tough to imagine getting paid to go backcountry […]
24 hours ago
Search and rescue crew after an avalanche...
Matt Rascon

Crews rescue skier from avalanche in Provo Canyon

Crews rescued a backcountry skier in Provo Canyon Friday after he said he got hurt in an avalanche while backcountry skiing near Sundance Mountain Resort.
24 hours ago
...
Erin Cox

1 in 7 Utah adults struggle to read, here’s how one program is trying to help

SALT LAKE CITY — One in seven adults, here in Utah, struggle with something most of us take for granted – what you’re doing right now: reading A program designed to help is expanding to reach more people across the Beehive State. Project Read first started in 1984 in the Utah County area where they’ve been […]
24 hours ago
Credit card keypad...
Ladd Egan

Skimming device in Orem store for more than a month

A Utah mother of five is warning others to change their pin and food stamp card after crooks were able to replicate her card with a skimming device and spend more than $1,000 in Arizona.
24 hours ago
president of Ogden Pride says bills may not help trans youth...
Mike Anderson

Transgender Ogden man worries bills in legislature won’t help trans youth

As the Utah house passed three trans bills on to the Senate Friday, many in the LGBTQ community are worried these bills are unfairly targeting transgender youth and their families.
24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Skier explains how a helmet saved him from serious head injury