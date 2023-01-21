LOCAL NEWS
Riverton police chief off the job
Jan 20, 2023, 10:37 PM
(photo from July, 2021, KSL TV)
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday.
Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city.
Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues.
Hutson was the Riverton chief since the department was formed in 2019.
This story will be updated.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash (pageviews: 16616)
- Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection (pageviews: 6993)
- Utah doctor, others charged with running COVID vaccine scheme, issuing fake records and giving fake shots (pageviews: 5227)
- Road rage crash on I-15 south blocks four lanes of traffic causing significant delays (pageviews: 5030)
- Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive (pageviews: 4650)
- UPDATE: Man dies after shooting at Ogden intersection; several in custody (pageviews: 4272)