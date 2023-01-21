Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

Jan 21, 2023, 12:44 PM
Shannon Sharpe reacts from courtside during a 122-121 Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Cryp...
Shannon Sharpe reacts from courtside during a 122-121 Lakers win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)
(Harry How/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks.

Morant walked toward Sharpe at his courtside seat before center Steven Adams stepped in front of him.
Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com arena separated everyone.

Sharpe, 54, yelled “I bet you won’t!” at Tee Morant as security guards tried to break things up.
Brooks initially did not want to comment, saying: “You can ask him about that. He’s the blogger or whatever he is,” before addressing it a little later.

Morant and Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins refused to discuss the incident after the Lakers rallied for a 122-121 victory and snapped Memphis’ 11-game winning streak, Sharpe told an ESPN reporter at halftime that he was reacting to the Grizzlies’ chatter.

“They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying,” Sharpe said. “It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron.”

The former tight end said Brooks then swore at him, and he swore back. Brooks said that wasn’t the case and that he told Sharpe that James missed the shot.

“He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant talked to security in the tunnels at the arena before returning to their seats when the second half started. They hugged at the end of the third quarter.

Brooks was asked whether Sharpe or any fans should be allowed to return to their seats after getting into an argument with a player?

“A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never come back into the game, but it’s LA,” Brooks said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

FILE: Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" Special Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Novemb...
Associated Press

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
16 hours ago
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JANUARY 09: Damage is seen to the Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF) of Brazil foll...
Carla Bridi

Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

Brazil's president has fired the army chief after the leftist leader openly said some military members allowed the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters.
16 hours ago
Emergency service personnel attend to the site of a blast on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Thi...
Lolita C. Baldor

Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war

A former U.S. Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday.
16 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing...
Rebecca Boone

News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case

Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
16 hours ago
The TikTok logo is displayed outside a TikTok office on December 20, 2022 in Culver City, Californi...
Associated Press

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos.
16 hours ago
Buzz Aldrin speaks onstage during Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. ...
Associated Press

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, who was one of the first people to walk on the moon, has married his "longtime love" in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half