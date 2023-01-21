Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war

Jan 21, 2023, 3:15 PM
Emergency service personnel attend to the site of a blast on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Thi...
Emergency service personnel attend to the site of a blast on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. This morning's explosions, which came shortly after 8:00 local time, were the largest such attacks in the capital in months. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A former U.S. Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity.

Daniel W. Swift, who was a 1st class petty officer, was injured in Dnipro and died of his wounds, said one of the officials, who all spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

No other details were available, including whether Swift’s body has been taken out of Ukraine.

The Navy said he deserted his post in San Diego, California, in March 2019. “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine,” the Navy said.

At least five other Americans are known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to State Department statements and reports from individual families.

Swift joined the Navy in 2005 and was assigned to a SEAL unit in 2007. He voluntarily left the service in January 2014, but rejoined in 2015, and was assigned to a SEAL unit a year later. After he deserted, Naval Special Warfare Command stripped him of his SEAL qualification — essentially revoking the trident SEALs wear.

Swift also worked briefly — just over three months in 2015 — as a police officer in Medford, Oregon. Medford Police Department Deputy Chief Trevor Arnold had no further information Friday.

He wrote a book in 2020 called “The Fall of a Man.” Its Amazon page says he became a father at age 20 and “by the time he was thirty he had deployed as a Navy SEAL five times to include Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.” It adds that he had four children.

The U.S. government has discouraged Americans from going to fight for Ukraine, citing concerns that they may be captured by Russian forces and held hostage. At least 6,000 people contacted the Ukrainian embassy in Washington during the opening weeks of the war seeking information about how to volunteer on behalf of Ukraine.

Half the potential volunteers were quickly rejected for lacking military experience, having a criminal record, or otherwise not being fit to serve, Ukraine’s military attaché said last year.

An unknown number of Americans have joined units of foreign fighters supporting Kyiv, including former military members. Others are volunteering with aid groups and human-rights organizations. The Biden administration has made it clear that no current U.S. service members are in combat in Ukraine, although there are some assigned to the embassy in Kyiv, including for security and with the defense attache’s office.

The State Department declined to address Swift’s death specifically but said in a statement that it could confirm the recent death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine.

“We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance,” the department said.

___

Associated Press Writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Firemen roll up hoses in front of debris as emergency service workers respond at the site of a heli...
Malak Harb

Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash

Authorities say Ukraine’s interior minister has died in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children.
4 days ago
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that w...
Vasilisa Stepanenko and Andrew Meldrum

Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 30, according to the national emergencies service.
7 days ago
Destruction of various buildings is seen from an aerial perspective on September 21, 2022 in Izium,...
Sylvia Hui and Hanna Arhirova

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
8 days ago
a poster with childrens artwork...
Shara Park

Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway

The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school today waving Ukrainian flags shouting “We Love Ukraine!” as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making.
10 days ago
KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 03: People walk through a neighbourhood destroyed by the Russians on the ou...
Andrew Meldrum

Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his armed forces to hold a 36-hour unilateral cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday.
17 days ago
A Ukrainian flag is painted on a light pole in the partially destroyed town of Borodianka on Januar...
FELIPE DANA, Associated Press

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Russia’s defense ministry says 63 of its soldiers have been killed by a Ukrainian strike on a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where military personnel were stationed.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war